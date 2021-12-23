IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.08

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$46.08 and traded as high as C$46.25. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$46.21, with a volume of 122,195 shares traded.

IGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital restated a “market perform” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on IGM Financial to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$890.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$882.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.4099996 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.25%.

About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

