Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $48.55. Lawson Products shares last traded at $48.42, with a volume of 12,355 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAWS shares. TheStreet raised Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $439.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $105.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 118,551 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 24.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 31,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lawson Products by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lawson Products by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Lawson Products by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

