Raymond James Boosts argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $455.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $390.00 to $455.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARGX. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of argenx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of argenx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of argenx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $359.83.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $349.58 on Monday. argenx has a 1 year low of $248.21 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.05 and a beta of 0.93.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.96) EPS. Equities analysts expect that argenx will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in argenx by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,472,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

