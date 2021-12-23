Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $56.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35,186 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

