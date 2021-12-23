Analyzing First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First Horizon pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Bank of America pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Horizon pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of America has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Horizon has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. First Horizon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Bank of America and First Horizon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America $93.75 billion 3.87 $17.89 billion $3.33 13.30 First Horizon $3.39 billion 2.56 $845.00 million $1.76 8.99

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than First Horizon. First Horizon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of America has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Horizon has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of America and First Horizon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America 33.10% 12.16% 1.02% First Horizon 30.55% 14.67% 1.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank of America and First Horizon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America 2 4 16 0 2.64 First Horizon 0 2 2 0 2.50

Bank of America presently has a consensus price target of $46.68, suggesting a potential upside of 5.41%. First Horizon has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.68%. Given First Horizon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Horizon is more favorable than Bank of America.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Bank of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of First Horizon shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bank of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of First Horizon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bank of America beats First Horizon on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses. The Global Wealth and Investment Management provides client experience through a network of financial advisors focused on to meet their needs through a full set of investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products. The Global Banking segment deals with lending-related products and services, integrated working capital management and treasury solutions to clients, and underwriting and advisory services. The Global Markets segment includes sales and trading services, as well as research, to institutional clients across fixed-income, credit, currency, commodity, and equity businesses. The All Other segment consists of asset and liability management activities, equity investments, non-core mortgage loans and servicing activities, the net impact of periodic revisions

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. The Regional Banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers. The Specialty Banking segment consists of lines of business that deliver product offerings and services with specialized industry knowledge. The Corporate segment focuses on corporate support functions such as risk management, audit, accounting, finance, executive office, and corporate communications. The company was founded by Frank S. Davis in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

