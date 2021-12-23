Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) and Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) Financial Comparison

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) and Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Plantronics and Zoom Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics 5.03% -178.02% 5.84% Zoom Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Plantronics has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Technologies has a beta of 93.37, suggesting that its share price is 9,237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of Plantronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Plantronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Zoom Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Plantronics and Zoom Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Zoom Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Plantronics presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.57%. Given Plantronics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Plantronics is more favorable than Zoom Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plantronics and Zoom Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics $1.73 billion 0.72 -$57.33 million $2.06 14.14 Zoom Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zoom Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plantronics.

Summary

Plantronics beats Zoom Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions. The company was founded by Courtney Graham and Keith Larkin in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

Zoom Technologies Company Profile

Zoom Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

