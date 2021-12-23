Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

NYSE:BMO opened at $105.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.73 and a 200-day moving average of $104.11. The company has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 57.8% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 18,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,864,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

