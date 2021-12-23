Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.90.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $99.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $102.27.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $28,019,372.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,374 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,520 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,883 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,438,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,686,000 after purchasing an additional 489,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

