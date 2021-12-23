Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) to “Buy”

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CNO Financial’s cost-cutting initiatives are expected to enhance its earnings profile. Its expenses are expected to decline going forward, backed by cost-containment program. The company invested significantly in technology to improve agent productivity, and sales and advertising, which will likely enrich online customer experience and enhance lead productivity. The buyout of DirectPath is likely to bring enhanced benefits management services and enrollment capabilities to CNO. It engages in prudent capital deployment measures via buybacks and dividends. Its shares have outperformed its industry in a year. However, its revenues are likely to remain under pressure due to lower fee income. Lower ROE implies inefficient utilization of shareholders’ funds. Weak balance sheet remains a concern.”

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of CNO opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNO Financial Group (CNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.