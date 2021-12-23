Apria (NYSE:APR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Apria (NYSE:APR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of APR opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. Apria has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apria will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apria news, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $41,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $191,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 420,002 shares of company stock worth $12,742,137.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Apria in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Apria in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Apria by 219.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Apria by 141.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

