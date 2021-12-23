FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Dexterra Group Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Dexterra Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$202.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$203.70 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.35.

DXT stock opened at C$8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.75. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$555.28 million and a PE ratio of 27.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is presently 102.12%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.