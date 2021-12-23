SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $385.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $435.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.75.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of SEDG opened at $284.01 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 106.77, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.07.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 5,100 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.50, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,305 shares of company stock worth $15,676,312. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.