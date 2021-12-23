KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $500.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $360.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s current price.
KLAC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.90.
KLAC opened at $413.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. KLA has a 52-week low of $252.02 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $391.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.39.
In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in KLA by 7.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in KLA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 3.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in KLA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.
