KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $500.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $360.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s current price.

KLAC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.90.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC opened at $413.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. KLA has a 52-week low of $252.02 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $391.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.39.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KLA will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in KLA by 7.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in KLA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 3.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in KLA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.