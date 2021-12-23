Bank of America Upgrades Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to Buy

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $76.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.16.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $90.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,584 shares of company stock worth $1,638,035. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

