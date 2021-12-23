Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $822.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.30. Precigen has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.47 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 9,700 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $48,694.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian bought 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 540,165 shares of company stock worth $1,993,983 and have sold 253,700 shares worth $1,193,608. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 134.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

