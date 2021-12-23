Zacks Investment Research Lowers Celanese (NYSE:CE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $167.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Celanese for the fourth quarter have been stable of late. Cost savings through productivity actions and operational improvement are likely to support its bottom line. Acquisitions including SO.F.TER., Nilit and Omni Plastics are also expected to drive its results this year. The company will also gain from expansion in emerging regions. Its efforts to lower debt also bode well. Celanese also remains committed to returning value to its shareholders leveraging strong cash flows. It has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, the company faces headwinds from elevated raw material costs. Weaker automotive production may also affect its order patterns. Moderating prices in China may also hurt Acetyl Chain margins. The Acetate Tow unit also remains under pressure due to higher energy and acetyls costs.”

CE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Celanese in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.87.

NYSE CE opened at $159.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Celanese has a 52 week low of $115.42 and a 52 week high of $174.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth about $89,561,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 97.1% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,126,000 after buying an additional 582,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after buying an additional 477,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after buying an additional 363,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 144.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,247,000 after buying an additional 279,585 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

