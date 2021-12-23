Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) vs. Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) and Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fluidigm and Nautilus Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluidigm $138.14 million 2.05 -$53.02 million ($0.90) -4.11 Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

Nautilus Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluidigm.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Fluidigm and Nautilus Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluidigm 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nautilus Biotechnology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Fluidigm presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.19%. Nautilus Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 92.63%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than Fluidigm.

Profitability

This table compares Fluidigm and Nautilus Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluidigm -49.54% -43.70% -17.12% Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.6% of Fluidigm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Fluidigm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nautilus Biotechnology beats Fluidigm on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents. The company was founded by Stephen R. Quake and Gajus V. Worthington on May 19, 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

