Critical Analysis: Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) versus American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

59.8% of Pioneer Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of American Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Express shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pioneer Merger and American Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Merger N/A N/A N/A American Express 19.54% 28.48% 3.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Merger and American Express’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Merger N/A N/A -$40,000.00 N/A N/A American Express $36.09 billion 3.49 $3.14 billion $9.57 16.98

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Merger.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pioneer Merger and American Express, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A American Express 1 10 6 0 2.29

American Express has a consensus target price of $180.93, indicating a potential upside of 11.36%. Given American Express’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Express is more favorable than Pioneer Merger.

Summary

American Express beats Pioneer Merger on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pioneer Merger Company Profile

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co. engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally. The Global Commercial Services segment provides proprietary corporate and small business cards, payment and expense management services, and commercial financing products. The Global Merchant and Network Services segment operates a global payments network that processes and settles card transactions, acquires merchants, and provides multi-channel marketing programs and capabilities, services, and data analytics. The Corporate and Other segment covers corporate functions and certain other businesses and operations. The company was founded by Henry Wells, William G. Fargo, and John Warren Butterfield on March 28, 1850 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.