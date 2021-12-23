Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Shares Up 0.8%

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $26.51. 1,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 27,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.40% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

