Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Brokerages predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) will announce $1.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the lowest is $1.55 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year sales of $6.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 47,557 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 496,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 204,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,392,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,468,000 after purchasing an additional 405,200 shares in the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $26.77 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

