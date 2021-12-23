Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) shares dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 198,609 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 566% from the average daily volume of 29,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $491,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $1,214,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

