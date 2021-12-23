$29.85 Million in Sales Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will report $29.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.03 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $28.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $97.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $100.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $125.07 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $153.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BLDP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after purchasing an additional 368,213 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 59.5% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 130,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

