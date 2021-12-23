United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 589.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

