Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $156.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $28.36.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,022,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after buying an additional 134,819 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.