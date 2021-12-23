Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $458.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $369.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $386.62 and its 200 day moving average is $397.53. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $243.37 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $55,219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 25.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

