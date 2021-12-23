KeyCorp Cuts Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $150.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FNV. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $164.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.21.

FNV stock opened at $134.61 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.61 and its 200-day moving average is $143.51.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

