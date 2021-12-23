Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Washington Federal has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Washington Federal's efforts to diversify revenues along with consistent growth in loan balances are expected to keep supporting financials. Given its earnings strength and solid liquidity position, the company is expected to continue with efficient capital deployment activities. Through this, the bank is expected to be able to keep enhancing shareholder value. However, the near-zero interest rate environment might keep hurting margins. Increasing expenses (owing to the company’s investments in technology upgrades) makes us apprehensive about its growth prospects and might hamper profitability. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

WAFD stock opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.39. Washington Federal has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $36.84.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1,229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Washington Federal by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Washington Federal by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

