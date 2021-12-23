Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

DX stock opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $600.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 610.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 379,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 13.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,884,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 343,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 393.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 201,126 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $2,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

