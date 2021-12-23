First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on INBK. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

INBK opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $439.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.76. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $46.94.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.