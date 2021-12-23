Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Sell

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Falcon Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.79 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.81. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $6.58.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 37.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 65.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

