Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.52. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2023 earnings at $7.47 EPS.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.
KMX stock opened at $127.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74. CarMax has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $155.98.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CarMax by 364.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
