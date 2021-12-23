Head to Head Analysis: Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) versus Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Theta Gold Mines alerts:

Theta Gold Mines has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Theta Gold Mines and Maverix Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Maverix Metals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Maverix Metals has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 97.52%. Given Maverix Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Maverix Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Maverix Metals $38.58 million 16.75 $23.72 million $0.18 24.61

Maverix Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Theta Gold Mines.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.9% of Maverix Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Maverix Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A Maverix Metals 47.26% 5.12% 4.83%

Summary

Maverix Metals beats Theta Gold Mines on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Theta Gold Mines Company Profile

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc. engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Theta Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theta Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.