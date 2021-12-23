Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50. Landsea Homes has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elias Farhat acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $41,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,968. Company insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Landsea Homes by 74.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Landsea Homes by 65.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in Landsea Homes by 8.2% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 861,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Landsea Homes by 1,668.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 33,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in Landsea Homes by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 349,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landsea Homes (LSEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.