OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.50.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. The firm had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,557,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,775 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,560 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,833,000 after acquiring an additional 852,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,753,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 619,527 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.