IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

IZEA Worldwide stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. IZEA Worldwide has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $88.66 million, a PE ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.74.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide

