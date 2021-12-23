Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) to Hold

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of Montauk Renewables stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. Montauk Renewables has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. Research analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTK. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 268.0% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 173,053 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 57.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,600,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 586,579 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

