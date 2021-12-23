First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.98 and last traded at $47.94. 162,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 276,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.16.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.