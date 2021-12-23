Cerner Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 52,465 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,458% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,368 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 601.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CERN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

CERN stock opened at $91.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. Cerner has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $92.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

