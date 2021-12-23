William Blair Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Allstate in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $11.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s FY2023 earnings at $15.25 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays downgraded Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

NYSE ALL opened at $113.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.25. Allstate has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 17.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

