NIKE, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a research report issued on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $165.44 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

