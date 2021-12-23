Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Raised to $232.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.10.

ZTS opened at $241.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $241.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.58.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,094 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,674 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,675.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

