Citigroup Cuts 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Price Target to $9.00

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of ME opened at 6.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 9.74. 23andMe has a fifty-two week low of 6.42 and a fifty-two week high of 18.16.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09. The company had revenue of 55.20 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the third quarter worth about $307,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in 23andMe by 607.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 12,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in 23andMe by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the third quarter worth about $1,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

