CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CareMax Inc. is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. The company operates wholly-owned medical centers which offer a comprehensive suite of healthcare and social services and proprietary software and services platform which provides data, analytics and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians. CareMax Inc., formerly known as Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get CareMax alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CMAX. Cowen began coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CareMax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $7.59 on Monday. CareMax has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CareMax will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter worth about $74,241,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in CareMax by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,316,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,702 shares during the last quarter. Athyrium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,008,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CareMax by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,699,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareMax (CMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.