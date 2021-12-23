Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

BASFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Basf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Basf alerts:

BASFY opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. Basf has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $21.77.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $23.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. Basf had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.