Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

LLNW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.04.

LLNW opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $501.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

