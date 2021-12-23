KeyCorp Cuts Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $46.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.80.

WPM opened at $41.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average of $42.84. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.45. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 293.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 52,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 74,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

