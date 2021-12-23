Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

SCFLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.13. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Schaeffler had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.09%.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

