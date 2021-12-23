Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.76.

LYFT stock opened at $42.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.92. Lyft has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lyft will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $358,543.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,339. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 28,996.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 44,075 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 772.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 787,259 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,613,000 after acquiring an additional 697,037 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,724 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

