Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at 38.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 40.50. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of 9.99 and a 12-month high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

