FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Boosted by B. Riley

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Alcoa in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.05. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

AA opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $60.55.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS.

Alcoa declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alcoa by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 703.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,973 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,198,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,323,000 after acquiring an additional 728,568 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,085,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,027,000 after acquiring an additional 187,613 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

